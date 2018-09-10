VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A fourth grader's stomach ache ended up being an inoperable brain tumor, so the community has rallied together to help trim the family's debt.

Savannah Kretzer's stomach pains started on September 12. Savannah’s mom, Jacqueline Kretzer knew something was really wrong when the family golden retriever Chloe followed her around the house for days.

“A nine-month-old golden retriever that would just not get off her, back and forth from the couch to the bathroom, back to the couch,” said Jacqueline.

Savannah's stomach ache got worse, so she had to spend 10 days at CHKD while doctors ran tests. The tests determined Savannah has an inoperable brain tumor.

PHOTOS: Haircuts help trim debt for Savannah Kretzer

PHOTOS: Haircuts help trim debt for Savannah Kretzer

"We came to rule out anything more dangerous than what it could be, and it didn't go as we planned. Unfortunately, through the imaging, [we] found out there was a mass in Savannah's brain,” said Jacqueline.

The road to recovery for Savannah is unclear, but the Kretzers know it will involve a lot of physical therapy and tests at CHKD. Savannah is facing physical and neurological damage, so doctors have to closely monitor her.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Due to the diagnosis, Savannah had to start home-bound school, but her friends at Moyock Elementary wanted to help with her medical bills. Everyone rallied together for a penny war that raised nearly $5,000.

"My friends, they help me through tough things,” said Savannah.

"Kids, parents, teachers, friends, the whole town of Moyock just was kind of really spending the time and the energy to break dollars down into coins,” said Jacqueline.

However, the Kretzer’s bills are still coming in, so Jacqueline’s old high school friend Tabitha Felicia reached out to help.

"Before Savannah went back to school we went to have a haircut, and Tabitha is an amazing stylist. So, the fact that she came forward, she really went and reached a different level, and said this is another way I can help,” said Jacqueline.

Tabitha cuts hair at Hair to Dye on Virginia Beach Boulevard and is offering free haircuts every Tuesday in October, as long as the customer donates at least $15 dollars to Savannah’s GoFundMe page.

“I think it's fantastic, I mean you get to have a great haircut, feel nice and pretty, and help out someone else. She's radiant, you can't help but fall in love with Savannah,” said Tabitha.

Tabitha hopes more people come in for a cut to help trim down Savannah's health costs.

"It's something that's on anyone's head, and everyone eventually needs a haircut. So, if you can get a haircut and donate to a little girl in medical need, then why not,” said Tabitha.

As for Savannah’s mom, she’s just thankful for everyone reaching out to help her daughter get better anyway they can.

To make a donation to Savannah, go to her GoFundMe Page, or you can free haircut on Tuesdays at Hair to Dye For, and make a donation online at the salon.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC