VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A suspect was exposed in more ways than one on a porch of a Virginia Beach home. It all happened while an unsuspecting family of three was sleeping inside.

"To see a naked man being arrested two doors down is kind of alarming," said neighbor Laura Billings.

It was a sight the homeowners never expected to see on their motion activated camera. They said it happened on September 8th around 2 a.m.

"We were afraid. We have a child,” said Nelson Morales. “And yes, we were kind of scared."

Morales explained how the suspect first took off his shirt, then sat down taking off other articles of clothing. Later, police shed light on the guy in his boxers and shirt over his head.

"You move, you will get dog bit, you understand me?!" An officer is heard saying in the video. Yes sir," the suspect replied.

The male is soon handcuffed and led off.

The homeowners said an officer told them he was running from police after breaking into a home. He tried to tell police he lived here.

"We saw the clothes behind the chair,” said Nelson’s wife. “The police came and got his clothes and his cell phone."

"He probably was thinking, ‘If I have no clothes, they will probably never think this was me,’ That's the only thing that comes to my mind," she said.

Police said they were called to the area for a domestic dispute in the hours before the incident, but they have no record of an arrest. Authorities haven't said if the suspect in the video was connected or if he faces any other charges.

The family fears it could have been much worse. They said they're just happy police showed up at the right time.

"Nice try, though," an officer is heard saying to the suspect in the video.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC