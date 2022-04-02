Hampton community raises awareness for missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby as search continues

While the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby continues, business leaders and members of the community are showing support for the missing boy in various ways.

HAMPTON, Va. — There is so much love radiating from the community for missing Codi Bigsby.

Off South First Street in Buckroe Beach, people laid down toys, flowers and balloons.

An organizer on a Facebook group said Saturday the space is meant for prayer and a public place to show support.

Prayers and support for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby pour in from the community.



An organizer on a Facebook group says this decorated tree off South 1st St in Buckroe Beach is a public place, where people can show their love for the missing boy. @13NewsNow #13NewsNow #CodiBigsby pic.twitter.com/qQQ34su2x0 — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) February 6, 2022

13News Now also spent part of the day at Buckroe Shopping Center near the Bigsby's home at Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes.

Multiple business owners and managers in that plaza told 13NewsNow that agencies and teams canvassed the area the past week.

Posters with Codi Bigsby's face are plastered on doors of Hampton storefronts.

"There's a lot of foot traffic here," said Tara Lycurgus, store manager at Uncle Nick's Premium Meats.

They hope someone will call in the information that will lead authorities to the missing 4-year-old.

"Anything we can do to do our part to bring attention and help. It's what we're here to do," Lycurgus added.

"And for anybody to just get a visual of what the child looks like, just in case they see him in passing," said Yulawnda Jennings, co-owner of Versatile Styles Boutique.

After Codi's father, Cory Bigsby, reported his son missing Monday morning —there's still no sign of the boy.

Adarryll Jennings, co-owner of Versatile Styles Boutique, described his shock and concern about Codi's disappearance in what he said is practically his own backyard, "this is going on right here."

‘To do our part’ | While the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby persists, businesses in the Buckroe section of Hampton are trying to let every shopper know about the missing boy. @13NewsNow #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/aBbohxgoEu — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) February 6, 2022

On Wednesday, Hampton Police named Bigsby a top person of interest in the child's disappearance.

Since Thursday, Bigsby's been at the Hampton City Jail. Authorities arrested him on seven charges of felony child neglect, unrelated to Codi's disappearance.

People who spoke with13News Now said their hope and focus remain on Codi.

Volunteers with civilian search crews are staying determined.

"The amount of people who still don’t know a child is missing in the neighborhood is crazy," said volunteer searcher Paige Fuller. "We go knocking on doors every day and half the people don't even know he's missing."

The flyers posted ask if people live at Buckroe Pointe Apartments with a doorbell camera. They also ask whether you know Codi, his father Cory or his siblings, and whether you've seen any of them since Christmas.

Can you answer "yes" to any of these questions? If so, we need to hear from you! Scan the QR code for more information. pic.twitter.com/ndYuQWBUgq — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) February 3, 2022

If you answer "yes" to any of those questions, police ask you to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.