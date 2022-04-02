Hampton community raises awareness for missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby as search continues

HAMPTON, Va. — There is so much love radiating from the community for missing Codi Bigsby.
Off South First Street in Buckroe Beach, people laid down toys, flowers and balloons.
An organizer on a Facebook group said Saturday the space is meant for prayer and a public place to show support.
13News Now also spent part of the day at Buckroe Shopping Center near the Bigsby's home at Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes.
Multiple business owners and managers in that plaza told 13NewsNow that agencies and teams canvassed the area the past week.
Posters with Codi Bigsby's face are plastered on doors of Hampton storefronts.
"There's a lot of foot traffic here," said Tara Lycurgus, store manager at Uncle Nick's Premium Meats.
They hope someone will call in the information that will lead authorities to the missing 4-year-old.
"Anything we can do to do our part to bring attention and help. It's what we're here to do," Lycurgus added.
"And for anybody to just get a visual of what the child looks like, just in case they see him in passing," said Yulawnda Jennings, co-owner of Versatile Styles Boutique.
After Codi's father, Cory Bigsby, reported his son missing Monday morning —there's still no sign of the boy.
Adarryll Jennings, co-owner of Versatile Styles Boutique, described his shock and concern about Codi's disappearance in what he said is practically his own backyard, "this is going on right here."
On Wednesday, Hampton Police named Bigsby a top person of interest in the child's disappearance.
Since Thursday, Bigsby's been at the Hampton City Jail. Authorities arrested him on seven charges of felony child neglect, unrelated to Codi's disappearance.
People who spoke with13News Now said their hope and focus remain on Codi.
Volunteers with civilian search crews are staying determined.
"The amount of people who still don’t know a child is missing in the neighborhood is crazy," said volunteer searcher Paige Fuller. "We go knocking on doors every day and half the people don't even know he's missing."
The flyers posted ask if people live at Buckroe Pointe Apartments with a doorbell camera. They also ask whether you know Codi, his father Cory or his siblings, and whether you've seen any of them since Christmas.
If you answer "yes" to any of those questions, police ask you to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
Hampton Police Division is continuing to investigate and follow up tips about Codi's disappearance.