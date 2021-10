Hampton Fire & Rescue said the accident happened around 8:15 p.m.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Fire & Rescue said they responded to a two-vehicle accident on Monday night.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of W. Mercury Blvd.

Officials said the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital, but their condition and identity are unknown at this time.

Hampton Police Division also responded to the scene.