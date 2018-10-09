HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- — Public Works crews in Hampton were clearing out ditches and stormwater drains to alleviate flooding issues before Hurricane Florence impacts our area on Monday.

Communications coordinator for Hampton Fred Gaskins said crews started clearing ditches towards the end of last week. He said on Monday, they have nearly 200 people they can call on if they need to.

“Once it became clear the storm would impact us we went out,” Gaskins said. “We're not trying to make them pretty, but we want the water to flow.”

Gaskins is also taking the time to remind people of their evacuation zones. It allows people to know when to evacuate based on where they live.

“Preparation is key,” Gaskins said.

At the Les Hommes Civic and Social Club on Nasa Drive, club manager Irving Wilson says they're preparing too. He said Hurricane Matthew hit their club hard in 2016.

“During Hurricane Matthew, the water flooded our floors,” Wilson said.

Wilson said they rebounded, but now they're working to make sure they don't run into the same problems.

“We're sandbagging and putting down plastic, so water won't ruin our floors,” Wilson said.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC