Hampton police are searching for a suspect who robbed and carjacked a 75-year-old man

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed and carjacked a 75-year-old man Saturday evening.

Police say they received the call at 7:28 p.m. It happened in the 1st block of Mizzen Circle.

A police investigation found the victim was checking his mail when the suspect approached him and displayed a firearm. They say the suspect demanded the vehicle, then took off in the victim's dark blue 2019 Ford Escape with Virginia license plates XPJ-1503.

The vehicle was last seen headed toward Silver Isles.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man, 5'8, wearing a dark head covering, dark grey sweater, and blue jeans.