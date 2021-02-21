x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Local News

Hampton police are searching for a suspect who robbed and carjacked a 75-year-old man

Police say the suspect displayed a gun at the elderly man, then took off in the victim's dark blue 2019 Ford Escape.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed and carjacked a 75-year-old man Saturday evening. 

Police say they received the call at 7:28 p.m. It happened in the 1st block of Mizzen Circle. 

A police investigation found the victim was checking his mail when the suspect approached him and displayed a firearm. They say the suspect demanded the vehicle, then took off in the victim's dark blue 2019 Ford Escape with Virginia license plates XPJ-1503. 

The vehicle was last seen headed toward Silver Isles. 

Police say the suspect is described as a black man, 5'8, wearing a dark head covering, dark grey sweater, and blue jeans. 

If you have any information, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 