Hampton police are searching for a suspect who robbed and carjacked a 75-year-old man

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed and carjacked a 75-year-old man Saturday evening.
Police say they received the call at 7:28 p.m. It happened in the 1st block of Mizzen Circle.
A police investigation found the victim was checking his mail when the suspect approached him and displayed a firearm. They say the suspect demanded the vehicle, then took off in the victim's dark blue 2019 Ford Escape with Virginia license plates XPJ-1503.
The vehicle was last seen headed toward Silver Isles.
Police say the suspect is described as a black man, 5'8, wearing a dark head covering, dark grey sweater, and blue jeans.
If you have any information, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.