HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Hampton Police recognized citizens Monday night who have stepped up to help in times of need.

These are people who have volunteered with "RESET" walks, events that engage communities after traumatic experiences.

"RESET" stands for 'Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma'.

Police Chief Terry Sult said making the community a safe place is a job that all can engage in, that's why Velva Goodman got involved with RESET walks in Hampton.

"It's giving back to the community and it's showing the community that we are involved, not just the police department but your neighbors," she said.

Since Hampton started doing them last year, Goodman has been involved of 11 out of 13 of them.

"Once I found out there were going to be classes, I thought it'd be better to volunteer," Goodman said.

Chief Sult and Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell were glad to see volunteers like Goodman, and the others who were recognized Monday night for their service because it shows the teamwork.

"The average citizen is the hero in our community because they are the ones who are first to identify there are issues and call 911. Then we come on in the back end and come to the rescue, so to speak," said Bell.

"If all they do is see us in an enforcement role, then trust is weakened considerably. What we need to do is engage an be there as a resource and to be helpful and supportive in a time of need," Chief Sult told 13News Now.

That's why the city is hoping more people can join the group of 20 plus volunteers who currently help.

If you'd like to volunteer and go through the training, click here.

© 2018 WVEC