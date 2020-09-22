Hampton police searching for 13-year-old girl who ran away with boy

Beyonnka Thomas, 13, left home with a young boy without her parents' permission on Sept. 13 and hasn't returned.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help in getting a 13-year-old girl back home safely after they say she ran away more than a week ago.

Beyonnka Allahsondra Thomas was last seen on Sept. 13. Her parents called police two days later to file a runaway report.

They told officers that she left home on Sept. 13 with a young boy they didn't know without permission and hadn't returned.

Thomas is a black female and is 5'4" and 120 pounds. She has black hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, light blue shorts and white crocs.