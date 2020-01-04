x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

local

Hampton raccoon tests positive for rabies

The raccoon had been involved in a fight with a family dog in the Fox Hill area.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
File photo of a raccoon

HAMPTON, Va. — Wednesday, the Hampton Health Department said a raccoon that was in a fight with a family dog tested positive for rabies.

Officials said the raccoon incident happened in the Foxbridge community in Fox Hill.

The raccoon was euthanized and sent to the State Laboratory in Richmond for testing.

The health department took this as an opportunity to remind residents that their pets should always be kept up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

To report a sickly animal, especially a raccoon, call the Hampton Animal Response Team at 757.727.6111.

RELATED: Hampton Roads animal shelters adapt service for coronavirus

RELATED: Norfolk SPCA opens Emergency Pet Pantry for families in need of pet food

RELATED: Skunk in James City County tests positive for rabies