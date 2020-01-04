Hampton raccoon tests positive for rabies

The raccoon had been involved in a fight with a family dog in the Fox Hill area.

HAMPTON, Va. — Wednesday, the Hampton Health Department said a raccoon that was in a fight with a family dog tested positive for rabies.

Officials said the raccoon incident happened in the Foxbridge community in Fox Hill.

The raccoon was euthanized and sent to the State Laboratory in Richmond for testing.

The health department took this as an opportunity to remind residents that their pets should always be kept up to date on their rabies vaccinations.