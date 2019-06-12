NORFOLK, Va. — VDOT released a list of closures expected for the week of December 8 to 14.

They said closures are subject to change based on weather conditions. ﻿For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads click here or call 511.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Full closure for tide gate testing: Eastbound on December 8, from 2 - 3 a.m. Westbound on December 8, from 3 - 4 a.m.

Single-lane closure eastbound on December 10-11, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Double-lane closure eastbound from Settler's Landing Road to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: December 10, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. December 12, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating, single-lane closures westbound on December 8-12, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

VDOT said motorists traveling I-64 to the HRBT during the full tide gate closure time should expect to be stopped for up to one hour in each direction. To avoid delays, motorists are encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route.

RELATED: Expansion of HOT lanes on I-64 to be considered by transportation, planning groups

RELATED: New proposal could mean I-64 toll lanes from Chesapeake to Newport News

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Single-lane closure southbound on December 9, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mobile, single-lane closure northbound on December 10, from 8-9 p.m.

Coleman Bridge, Route 17:

Single-lane closure northbound on December 9-12, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

For future lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, click here.

RELATED: Enrollment for the 2020 toll relief program begins