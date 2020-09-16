Hampton Roads colleges make 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings

NORFOLK, Va. — A few colleges in the Hampton Roads area have been recognized as top-tier schools in the 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings.
William & Mary made the 'Top Public Schools' list where the college ranked #11.
Hampton University placed #5 among the ranking's top historically black colleges and universities.
Old Dominion University was acknowledged for its undergraduate program and undergraduate engineering program at a doctoral institution.
The school was ranked 126th among the nation's top public universities.