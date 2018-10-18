NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Hampton Roads employers will be connected with Virginia-based students in a state-wide recruiting partnership: Hire Virginia.

Eight top universities will bring students to the Marriott Waterside in Norfolk on November 5 to participate in an interview day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"The goal of the program is to retain our top talent in Virginia," said David Lapinski. "We've had tremendous support from our higher education partners and anticipate a strong showing for area employers."

University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, Old Dominion University, VCU College of Engineering, Norfolk State University, Radford University, William & Mary, and James Madison University are participating in the event.

"It's our first Hire Virginia, and we currently have 38 unique employers for the career fair and 12 employers for the interview portion of the event," said Lapinski. "We'd love to add some additional biotech companies to the career fair."

Employers are able to register for the career fair until October 22.

The sponsors for the recruitment partnership include Wall, Einhorn & Chernitzer CPAs & Advisors, BAE Systems, Cox Communications, GEICO, Suffolk Economic Development, ADP, Clark Nexsen, The City of Norfolk, Virginia Beach Economic Development, Hampton VA Economic Development, Opportunity Inc., Re-Invent Hampton Roads and Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management.

