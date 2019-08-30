CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Members of the Hampton Roads Incident Management Team deployed to Florida on Friday ahead of Hurricane Dorian's landfall.

The Hampton Roads Incident Management Team is a component of the Virginia Incident Management Team. Its comprised of members representing several agencies located in the Hampton Roads area, including Chesapeake Fire Department, Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue, Norfolk Police Department, and Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The Hampton Roads Incident Management Team will initially stage near Florida’s Emergency Management Headquarters and support local teams with storm preparation ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

After the worst of Hurricane Dorian passes, teams will be deployed to the area which suffers the worst devastation. The Hampton Roads Incident Management Team can function as a self-contained asset under very harsh conditions and help local governments manage emergency response and recovery efforts after the storm strikes.

The Hampton Roads Incident Management Team will join with Incident Management Team members from the Northern Virginia Region, State of Maryland, Central Virginia Region, Southwest Virginia Region and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The combined deployment included 17 members from Virginia.

