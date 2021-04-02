Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate dies after collapsing

Authorities say the inmate collapsed while he was making morning baking preparations in the jail's kitchen. He died a short time after.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Hampton Roads Regional Jail officials confirm that an inmate died early Thursday morning after he collapsed.

The inmate was 49-year-old Keith Andre Robinson. Authorities say Robinson was making preparations in the kitchen to start baking at 1:46 a.m. when he collapsed.

Officials conducted lifesaving measures on him until Portsmouth EMS teams got to to the scene, but Robinson died a little more than an hour after his collapse.

He was serving two years and six months for possession of marijuana with intent and was also serving time for a parole board warrant. Additionally, he was on hold for the U.S. Marshals for a federal probation violation.