PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An inmate from the Hampton Roads Regional Jail died on Friday.

According to the jail, 51-year-old Tyrone Lee Bailey, 51 years old, died at a local hospital.

Bailey was at a scheduled medical appointment in the City of Chesapeake where he experienced a medical emergency. Life-saving measures were initiated and he was transported via the Chesapeake Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital where he died at approximately 1:27 p.m.

Bailey arrived at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail on April 23, 2018. He was serving a one-year sentence for Perjury and a twelve-month sentence for Habitual Offender from the City of Chesapeake.

The Chesapeake Police Department has been notified and the Hampton Roads Regional is conducting an administrative review.