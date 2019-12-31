NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads said goodbye to some legends in 2019: Military heroes, devoted public servants, educators, sports figures.

Hampton Roads' last Pearl Harbor survivor Paul Moore passed away in September at age 97.

RELATED: Hampton Roads' last Pearl Harbor survivor passes away

Dame Mary Barracco was knighted by the Belgian king in 2004 for her service to the Resistance during World War II."The Torchbearer of Freedom" died December 6 at the age of 96.

Legendary Navy SEAL and Survivor contestant Rudy Boesch passed away in November at the age of 91. He was remembered for his incredible 45 years of service in the Navy.

RELATED: Rudy Boesch, early fan favorite on 'Survivor,' dies at 91

Gold Star Mother Martha Ann Conslvo came out every year to the Flame of Hope ceremony at Oceana, to honor her son, Marine Corps Captain Jack Consolvo, who went Missing in Action in Vietnam in 1972. Jack never came home, but Martha, who died this year at 95, never gave up hope.

Hampton Roads bid farewell to some outstanding public servants, including former Newport News delegate Alan Diamonsten, former governor Jerry Baliles, and former Hampton Delegate Mary Christian, who in addition to being the first African American and woman from Hampton to be elected to the House of Delegates, also served as Dean of Liberal Arts and Education at Hampton University.

RELATED: Former state delegate, educator Dr. Mary Christian passes away

Harrison Wilson served from 1975 to 1997 as President of Norfolk State University. He passed away in July at the age of 94.

Boxing legend Pernell Sweetpea Whitaker was an Olympic Gold Medal winner and world champion in four different weight classes. He died in July at the age of 55 after being hit by a car. The Norfolk native is remembered by many as having been, pound for pound, the greatest who ever lived.

Other notable citizens who died this year include retired Navy captain and Silver Star recipient Jim "Lurch" Joyner, and the founder of International Cooperating Ministries Dois Rosser, Jr. His Christian nonprofit organization's mission is to build a church within walking distance of everyone in the world. As of 2019, ICM had 8,543 church projects built or under construction.