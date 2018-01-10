CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Hampton Roads Transit has announced service changes and expansion to their services to help more people get to and from work.

According to Tom Holden, HRT spokesperson, their goal is to improve efficiency and effectiveness by adding more routes to Naval Station Norfolk and Newport News Shipyard.

"You can go to your destination pretty much non-stop. That's how they are designed. It's not like a local route with stops at every stop along the city streets. They are express routes," said Holden.

Riders will be able to get from Portsmouth TCC and Chesapeake Center to Naval Station Norfolk while commuters from TCC in Virginia Beach and the Williamsburg Transportation Center can make it to the Newport News Shipyard.

The new routes will run one to two times for morning and night commutes.

The new routes mean that some routes will be canceled.

"The ridership just doesn't materialize," said Holden. "We do a lot of research to make sure that we think we got the right location for stops beginning and end points."

Some of the routes expected to be canceled are Route 119 to Oyster Point, Nettles Drive on Route 106, and Woodside Lane covered by Route 116.

For more information about which routes will be affected, click here.

© 2018 WVEC