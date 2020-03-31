Hampton Roads Transit shifts bus routes for coronavirus response

In a new plan, most bus routes will start later and end earlier, while some have been temporarily suspended in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit has suspended many of its bus routes as part of its plan to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

The HRT "Essential Service Plan" will start on March 31. The plan includes adjusting some of its routes and services. In most cases, routes will start later and end earlier. There will also be no 15 or 30-minute bus service.

An HRT employee who worked in the light rail division tested positive for the virus. That individual hasn't been to work since March 17 and is now in quarantine.

Check out the changes to the HRT bus routes below, including which routes have been temporarily suspended:

Monday – Sunday (7 Days)

1 – Granby Street

2 – Hampton Blvd

3 – Chesapeake Blvd

4 – Church Street

6 – South Norfolk

8 – Tidewater Drive

11 – Colonial Avenue

13 – Campostella

15 – Military Hwy

20 – Virginia Beach Blvd

21 – Little Creek Rd.

23 – Princess Anne

24 – Witchduck Rd/Kempsville Rd

44 – Airline Blvd.

45 – Portsmouth Blvd

47 – High Street

50 – Deep Creek Blvd/Victory Crossing

Southside: (Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth and Chesapeake)

Monday – Saturday (6 Days)

9 – Downtown Norfolk/Sewells Point Road

12 – South Norfolk/Indian River Rd.

14 – Battlefield Blvd – Chesapeake

25 – Princess Anne Rd. – Virginia Beach

27 – Newtown Rd./Northampton Blvd

29 – Pleasure House Rd./Lynnhaven Parkway

36 – Pembroke/Holland Road/TCC VB Campus

41 – Downtown Portsmouth/Craddock

43 – Downtown Portsmouth/Bart Street

57 – Chesapeake/Portsmouth

Northside: (Hampton and Newport News)

Monday – Sunday (7 Days):

101 – Kecoughtan Rd

102 – Queen Street

103 – Shell Road

104 – Newsome Park

105 – Briarfield Road

106 – Warwick Blvd

107 – Warwick/Denbigh Blvd

108 – Warwick/Lee Hall

109 – Buckroe

110 – Thomas Nelson Community College

111 – Jefferson/Riverside

112 – Jefferson Ave

114 – Mercury Blvd

115 – Fox Hill Rd.

116 – Jefferson/Lee Hall

117 – Phoebus

118 – Armistead Ave

120 – Mallory Street

This route will operate on normal schedule but will be closely monitored.

64 – Newport News/Smithfield

MAX Route

Monday – Sunday (7 Days)

960 – Norfolk/Virginia Beach

961 – Newport News/Hampton/Norfolk

Monday- Friday (5 Days)

966 – Silverleaf/Newport News

967 – Virginia Beach/Newport News

972 – Virginia Beach/Newport News

Peninsula Commuter Routes (Series 400 Routes)

These routes will continue to operate on their normal schedules, but will be closely monitored.

403 – Buckroe Shopping Center

405 – NNTC / Buckroe

414 – NNTC / Jefferson / Oakland

415 – NNTC / Denbigh

430 – Denbigh Fringe

Tide Light Rail

Effective Tuesday, March 31, The Tide light rail will operate on 30-minute service Monday – Sunday, starting at 6:00 AM from Newtown and EVMC/Fort Norfolk Stations. The final departure from both stations will be at 8:30 PM.

Elizabeth River Ferry

Effective Wednesday, March 25, the Elizabeth River Ferry will end nightly service at 9:00 PM until further notice.

High Street:

Last trip on Ferry 8:30 PM

North Landing:

Last trip on Ferry 8:35 PM

Waterside:

Last trip on Ferry 8:45 PM

Temporarily Suspended – No service will operate on the following routes: