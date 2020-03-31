Hampton Roads Transit shifts bus routes for coronavirus response

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit has suspended many of its bus routes as part of its plan to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.
The HRT "Essential Service Plan" will start on March 31. The plan includes adjusting some of its routes and services. In most cases, routes will start later and end earlier. There will also be no 15 or 30-minute bus service.
An HRT employee who worked in the light rail division tested positive for the virus. That individual hasn't been to work since March 17 and is now in quarantine.
Check out the changes to the HRT bus routes below, including which routes have been temporarily suspended:
Monday – Sunday (7 Days)
1 – Granby Street
2 – Hampton Blvd
3 – Chesapeake Blvd
4 – Church Street
6 – South Norfolk
8 – Tidewater Drive
11 – Colonial Avenue
13 – Campostella
15 – Military Hwy
20 – Virginia Beach Blvd
21 – Little Creek Rd.
23 – Princess Anne
24 – Witchduck Rd/Kempsville Rd
44 – Airline Blvd.
45 – Portsmouth Blvd
47 – High Street
50 – Deep Creek Blvd/Victory Crossing
Southside: (Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth and Chesapeake)
Monday – Saturday (6 Days)
9 – Downtown Norfolk/Sewells Point Road
12 – South Norfolk/Indian River Rd.
14 – Battlefield Blvd – Chesapeake
25 – Princess Anne Rd. – Virginia Beach
27 – Newtown Rd./Northampton Blvd
29 – Pleasure House Rd./Lynnhaven Parkway
36 – Pembroke/Holland Road/TCC VB Campus
41 – Downtown Portsmouth/Craddock
43 – Downtown Portsmouth/Bart Street
57 – Chesapeake/Portsmouth
Northside: (Hampton and Newport News)
Monday – Sunday (7 Days):
101 – Kecoughtan Rd
102 – Queen Street
103 – Shell Road
104 – Newsome Park
105 – Briarfield Road
106 – Warwick Blvd
107 – Warwick/Denbigh Blvd
108 – Warwick/Lee Hall
109 – Buckroe
110 – Thomas Nelson Community College
111 – Jefferson/Riverside
112 – Jefferson Ave
114 – Mercury Blvd
115 – Fox Hill Rd.
116 – Jefferson/Lee Hall
117 – Phoebus
118 – Armistead Ave
120 – Mallory Street
Northside: (Hampton and Newport News)
This route will operate on normal schedule but will be closely monitored.
64 – Newport News/Smithfield
MAX Route
Monday – Sunday (7 Days)
960 – Norfolk/Virginia Beach
961 – Newport News/Hampton/Norfolk
Monday- Friday (5 Days)
966 – Silverleaf/Newport News
967 – Virginia Beach/Newport News
972 – Virginia Beach/Newport News
Peninsula Commuter Routes (Series 400 Routes)
These routes will continue to operate on their normal schedules, but will be closely monitored.
403 – Buckroe Shopping Center
405 – NNTC / Buckroe
414 – NNTC / Jefferson / Oakland
415 – NNTC / Denbigh
430 – Denbigh Fringe
Tide Light Rail
Effective Tuesday, March 31, The Tide light rail will operate on 30-minute service Monday – Sunday, starting at 6:00 AM from Newtown and EVMC/Fort Norfolk Stations. The final departure from both stations will be at 8:30 PM.
Elizabeth River Ferry
Effective Wednesday, March 25, the Elizabeth River Ferry will end nightly service at 9:00 PM until further notice.
High Street:
Last trip on Ferry 8:30 PM
North Landing:
Last trip on Ferry 8:35 PM
Waterside:
Last trip on Ferry 8:45 PM
Temporarily Suspended – No service will operate on the following routes:
5 – Willoughby/West Ocean View Ave
18 – Kimball Terrace/Ballentine Blvd.
22 – Newtown Rd./Haygood Rd.
26 – Lynnhaven Pkwy/S. Rosemont Rd.
33 – Princess Anne Rd./Atlantic Ave.
55 – Greenbrier Circulator
58 – South Norfolk / Bainbridge Boulevard
121 – Newport News/Williamsburg
919 – Silverleaf Park and Ride/Naval Station Norfolk
922 – Greenbrier Mall/Naval Station Norfolk