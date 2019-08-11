NORFOLK, Va. — It's that time of year, when Christmas-before-Thanksgiving music is blasting on some radio stations.

Part of society agrees: it's too early. Others are ready for the classic holiday hits before turkey day. But imagine, for a second, the Xmas stations playing jingle bells year round -- and not just a month early.

"We don't ever turn it off," Brian Mosier, the Hampton Roads District Infrastructure Manager said.

Mosier isn't talking about the radio, though. He's referring to thinking and preparing for winter at the local VDOT office.

"We've got a schedule that we run through the year where we're doing kind of prep activities," he explained.

Sure, we tend to get not-so-nasty winter weather here in Hampton Roads, but that doesn't mean we're passed over. The local VDOT office was given $10 million for its budget this season.

"What we have done so far is we've completed our inspection," he said, "So we've inspected 500 plus pieces of equipment across the district."

Contracts for additional snow plows have been sent out. New trackers have been installed on vehicles. Training is complete. Routes have been reviewed.

"Now we're monitoring the different weather sources that we have," Mosier said.

This weekend, with the temps plunging, they'll be looking at pavement temperatures across the region.

"A little bit more than 10,000 total lane miles, so that's the enemy out there in the winter weather that we're trying to keep clear," he said.

Just like Mariah Carey's Christmas chart topper, the advice for drivers is all too familiar once again: if it gets bad, don't risk it. Stay home if you can.

"Be careful," Mosier said.

To download the VDOT 511 app, go here.

To track snow plows in major events, go here.