HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton woman quietly took home $400,000 from the Virginia Lottery.

Maria Johnson saw that her ticket was a winner, she signed the back of the ticket, and just walked out of the store. She purchased the winning Monopoly Multiplier ticket at Kroger, located at 2190 Coliseum Drive in Hampton.

The retired U. S. Army veteran then had to wait through the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend for Virginia Lottery offices to open on Monday morning so that she could redeem the ticket.

She claimed the top prize for the lottery game.

“I couldn’t sleep the first night,” she said. “So, I called my family in West Virginia and told them they had to come!”

Monopoly Multiplier features prizes ranging from $5 to $400,000. The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 1,836,000. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.04. This is the third top prize claimed in this game, which means one more $400,000 ticket remains unclaimed.

