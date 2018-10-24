NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A new grocery store is coming to Ocean View after Farm Fresh closed earlier this year.

Harris Teeter confirmed to 13News Now that the new store will be open by summer 2019, although a date hasn't been finalized.

Norfolk Councilman Tommy Smigiel posted on Facebook with a more specific timeframe, saying "April 2019."

This brings an end to what Ocean View residents called a "food desert" because there aren't nearby grocery stores. Most people are shopping in Wards Corner, about three miles away.

However, residents who spoke with 13News Now aren't thrilled, just yet, because it's a Harris Teeter.

These neighbors think it solves the grocery store distance problem, but they think it's not helpful because, in their opinion, Harris Teeter prices are steep.

"It's a win-lose situation," said Frank Hess in Ocean View. "I think Harris Teeter's gotta cut down on the prices for this community for it to survive."

Resident Joshua Class agrees with Hess.

"I mean, we're not going to really want to shop there because it's so expensive," said Class.

However, in the big picture, neighbors told 13News Now they still see a place for the new store.

"If they had a grocery store that's within walking distance, that'd help a lot," said Hess. "Something's got to be done for the people over here."

