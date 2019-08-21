MATTHEWS, N.C. — Harris Teeter announced on Wednesday the launch of its annual campaign to support the organization United Way.

Now through Oct. 15, 2019, Harris Teeter shoppers will be invited to round up their transaction to the nearest dollar in support of an organization creating lasting change for those most in need through strategic community philanthropy.

In 2018, Harris Teeter raised more than $500,000 for local United Way chapters through its at-register campaign

“Harris Teeter has a long-standing relationship with United Way, and we are proud to lend them our support again this year,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “We are so thankful for the participation of our valued associates and loyal shoppers in helping us to raise funds to support our local communities.”

United Way works to create an environment of opportunity where thousands of families in our community can have a chance for a better life.

All funds collected at checkout will remain local, as donations are given to the United Way chapter in the community nearest to the Harris Teeter at which the money was donated.

