Having problems with the Virginia DMV? Unfortunately, you’re not alone.

In May, the DMV reopened some customer service centers by appointment only. Officials, at that time, said the plan was to continue reopening more centers every week.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People are frustrated with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Folks who need services there said they are tired of waiting on the phone for hours for someone to pick up.

On Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam announced another 90-day extension for people to renew items at the DMV. He said many people are having a hard time making appointments and that more meetings will become available once more Customer Service locations reopen.

“I just think it’s ridiculous that we have to jump through all these hoops,” explained Marilyn Earley.

People said they are waiting for hours on the phone, sending e-mails and receiving no responses, and are having a difficult time making appointments online.

“I’ve lost all patience with them, I’ll be honest with you. I’ve lost all patience whatsoever," Earley said.

Seven DMV locations have reopened across Hampton Roads, but Earley said the location she would typically visit is still closed. She said she’s spent more than 40 hours since the beginning of May trying to get in touch with a representative over the phone and by email. When she calls, it says more than 200 people are waiting and to call back or e-mail them.

“Nobody has ever gotten back in touch with me. I sent another email the other day and they acknowledged it, but they didn’t tell me how they are going to do anything,” explained Earley. "My husband suggested, 'Why don’t you send them an email every day?' Yeah, take time out of my day to have to get it, sit down in there and send them an e-mail and back up the system even more.”

If you want to make an appointment online, some people said it’s difficult. Earlier this month, DMV officials said only a month of appointments is available at any time on the calendar.

“I think it’s ridiculous that we are sitting here trying to utilize the DMV and do what we are supposed to, and we can’t even get in touch with them," Earley said.

Not everyone is having the same experience as Earley. A person who didn’t want to go on camera said he made an appointment online and was in and out of the DMV in Virginia Beach in less than 45 minutes.

Another man got there around the same time said he waited for more than an hour-and-a-half to get his issues resolved.