Head-on crash in James City County sends child, two others to hospital

A vehicle heading the wrong way in the westbound lane of Richmond Road struck another vehicle head-on.

TOANO, Va. — Police in James City County are investigating a wrong-way crash that sent three people to the hospital on Tuesday night, including a young child.

According to police, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 8800 block of Richmond Road. Officers arrived to find a vehicle had been traveling eastbound in the westbound lane when it struck another vehicle head-on.

The motorist who was driving the wrong way was extricated and airlifted to VCU Medical Center in Richmond in unknown condition. A child who was also in the same vehicle had been secured in a car seat at the time of the accident and was taken to VCU Medical Center as well, but with no obvious injuries.

Police say a third person was also transported to the hospital, although there is no immediate word on their condition.