YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — Health officials are looking for a black cat that bit a person Wednesday, the Peninsula Health Department said in a news release.

The black cat has green eyes and scratched the person in a Walmart parking lot at 731 E. Rochambeau.

Health officials said if the cat is not found, the victim may have to get rabies shots.

If the cat is found, it will not be taken away from its owner, only placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

Anyone who has seen an animal that fits this description in York County is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277.

After hours, contact York Animal Control 757-890-3601.

Residents are reminded to report all exposures, enjoy wildlife from a distance, and make sure their family pets are vaccinated and protected against the rabies virus.

