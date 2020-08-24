Health officials looking for dog that bit person in Williamsburg

The dog is black with some white fur and was wearing a studded collar. Officials want to assure people that the dog will not be taken away from its owner.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Health officials in the city of Williamsburg are trying to find a dog that bit a person last week.

Officials learned that a dog bit someone in the 800 block of N. Henry Street on Aug. 19. They say the dog has a black coat with some white fur and weighs around 70 pounds. It was wearing a studded collar, too.

If the dog isn't found, the person who was bitten might need to receive post-exposure treatment for the prevention of rabies.

Officials want people to know that if the dog is found, it won't be taken away from its owner. It will just need to be placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.