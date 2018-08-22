VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — As your children prepare to head back to school, Dr. Trissanna Emdadi with Patient First Medical Center said parents need to check a few things off their to-do list to keep kids healthy and ready to succeed.

“Make sure everyone is up to date on their immunizations and making sure they are getting back in touch with their pediatricians, or their primary care doctor to make sure they are fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Emdadi.

Different schools have different requirements. Many school websites have a page of health-related requirements. Dr. Emdadi also said if your child takes medication, make sure their medicine is ready to be turned over to the school’s nurse.

A week or two before a child heads back to school, Dr. Emdadi said to get him or her back on a regular sleep schedule.

“Kids nowadays need to be getting 10 to 12 hours of sleep. Try to gradually get them to go to bed earlier at night, so that transition to that first week of school isn’t so harsh trying to get them up and ready,” said Dr. Emdadi.

She also suggests talking to your children about germs and how they spread. Teach the younger kids when and how to wash their hands properly. Also, make sure your children do not share drinks and open foods with children.

“A lot of times that one kid will get sick, and then the whole classroom will follow suit because of all the sharing that happens,” said Dr. Emdadi.

Lastly, Dr. Emdadi said to have a plan in place if your child gets sick. Have last minute sick child care or a caregiver prepared before the school year ends.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC