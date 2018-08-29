WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Summer's not over yet! A heat advisory will be in effect across Hampton Roads Wednesday, from noon to 7 p.m. During that time, we could see heat index values of 105 degrees or greater for at least three hours.

As a result, James City County is opening up cooling centers for people to take refuge from the heat.

You can head to the James City County Recreation Center at 5301 Longhill Road, the Human Services Center at 5249 Olde Towne Road, the Williamsburg Library at 515 Scotland Street, or the James City County Library at 7770 Croaker Road.

The centers and libraries serve as the County's designated "Cooling Centers," and provide air conditioning and a place to sit down. The Recreation Center and libraries will be open until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, while the Human Services Center will be open until 5 p.m.

With the exception of service animals, pets are not allowed. For more information, please call 757-259-4200.

