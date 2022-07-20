Heat safety at forefront, warning in effect Thursday

The last excessive heat warning in Hampton Roads was issued two years ago.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "It's hot. It's very hot out here," said Andre Sivels, a Virginia Beach resident out at Chix Beach Wednesday.

And it's predicted to get even hotter in Hampton Roads.

The region will fall under an excessive heat warning on Thursday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Afternoon high temperatures are expected in the middle-to-upper 90s. However, it could feel anywhere from 105 to 110+ degrees.

Newport News residents Michael Millner and Sean Werth Jr. are keeping the heat advisory in mind.

"Oh my gosh, I'm not coming out tomorrow then," said Werth Jr.

"Play some video games tomorrow," said Millner.

"It's going to feel worse than it actually is. It's going to feel hotter than it actually is," said Tanya Barnes, an EMT with the Chesapeake Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Barnes said she has already noticed an influx of heat-related emergency calls this summer.

"Take your scheduled breaks, drink your water, don't wait until your thirsty or start feeling poorly to take your break or drink your water. You want to do it on a schedule," said Barnes.

And she mentioned some signs of heat-related illness including feeling light-headed, dizzy or increased heart rate.

"If you take your break and go sit in the shade, go in the air condition and you start feeling better, then you should be good. If you don't start feeling better after about 15 minutes, I recommend that you call 911, absolutely," Barnes said.