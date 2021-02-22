Heavy fire breaks out at Ocean View apartment building

There's no word right now on if anyone was injured.

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters are battling a huge blaze that broke out at an apartment building in the Ocean View area of Norfolk on Monday.

Dispatch got a call just before noon about a fire in the 2900 block of Pleasant Avenue. That's off 9th Bay Street.

A video from a 13News Now viewer shows heavy flames and smoke billowing from the second story of a building on that block.

There aren't many details at this point about the response to the fire or what may have caused the flames to start. We're working on gathering more information.