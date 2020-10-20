Heavy smoke at commercial structure fire in Suffolk

Nobody was hurt in the team's attempts to ventilate the Friant and Associates building, said a spokesperson.

SUFFOLK, Va. — At 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters had been working the scene of a commercial building fire in Suffolk for more than an hour.

A release from the city said teams responded to a fire alarm in the 1000 block of Centerpoint Drive, off Holland Road, around 5:25 a.m.

Teams found heavy smoke inside the unoccupied Friant and Associates building when they got there. Officials have not yet declared the extent of damage to the building.

