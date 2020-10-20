x
Nobody was hurt in the team's attempts to ventilate the Friant and Associates building, said a spokesperson.
Credit: City of Suffolk
Heavy smoke at commercial structure fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — At 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters had been working the scene of a commercial building fire in Suffolk for more than an hour.

A release from the city said teams responded to a fire alarm in the 1000 block of Centerpoint Drive, off Holland Road, around 5:25 a.m.

Teams found heavy smoke inside the unoccupied Friant and Associates building when they got there. Officials have not yet declared the extent of damage to the building.

Nobody was hurt in the team's attempts to ventilate the facility, said a spokesperson.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

