Helping children understand, cope with US Capitol incident, unrest in Washington

The recent violence in D.C. is creating tension for children viewing it from home. Therapists are offering advice on how to help your child make sense of it.

Kids have access to videos on TV, social media, and various online sites. This means they can access much more than parents probably realize.

Dorescia Paige works with Blakey Weaver and is a mother of three children. She says the very first step when you're noticing violence in the nation being reported is to do anything to limit your children's screen time.

She says with access to Tik Tok, YouTube, and other forms of social media, your children can be seeing more than what your local news is reporting. She says if they've already seen what is happening in Washington D.C., the next step is to have an open conversation about it.

"They are more savvy than we are, and are probably much more aware than their parents realize," said Paige. "That is a great place for parents to debrief, be honest with their kids with what they're seeing, and allow them a space and trusted environment to share their concerns."

Paige says each conversation would vary depending on the age of your children. If they're young such as five or six years old, try to simplify and explain why people may act the way they do when they get angry, even adults. For your older children, she says it's okay to be more honest about what's happening and even how you are feeling as a parent.

"Be more detailed and more open with your older children, but also let them know they have a responsibility to protect their younger siblings," said Paige.

She says a big thing with this is seeing grown adults act violently. The best thing to do with this is to give your kids the space they need to feel upset or angry, but let them know there are better ways to express their feelings than violence.

"It's one thing to be exposed to that traumatic thing,, like those images," said Paige. "But it's a whole other thing when you haven't had the time and space to process it."