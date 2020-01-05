Henrico teen who was prominent football player dies in boat accident

Authorities said he was on an 18-foot boat with three others when it capsized. Everyone went into the water.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — A Virginia teen who was a prominent football player has died after a boat capsized on a lake.

News outlets report that the boat capsized Monday on Lake Anna, which is about an hour northwest of Richmond.

Authorities said the teen who died was Gabe Henderson, a junior at Deep Run High School in Henrico County.

Authorities said he was on an 18-foot boat with three others when it capsized. Everyone went into the water.

Three people were able to swim to safety. Henderson’s body was recovered later that day.