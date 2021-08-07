'Here we go again': Palliative care nurse practitioner shares dread as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again

"The thought of going through another fall and winter like last year is disheartening, especially when we know it could have been prevented," Mahan told WFMY News 2.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A palliative care nurse practitioner in Greensboro is reflecting on the new wave of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina, sharing her thoughts in a Facebook post.

Kasie Mahan, NP, told WFMY News 2 that she works in palliative medicine, caring for patients who are critically ill and sometimes dying, including those with COVID-19.

Mahan's post included a photo she took of herself wearing full PPE - mask, cap, gown, gloves, and face shield - at the end of the previous COVID-19 wave in mid-March 2021.

"The thought of going through another fall and winter like last year is disheartening, especially when we know it could have been prevented," Mahan told WFMY News 2. "I really wanted my post to show how COVID is not just affecting the patients who have COVID, but also the patients and family members of those who are in the hospital without COVID."

According to data from NCDHHS, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has been steadily rising throughout July and August. As of August 5, there were 1,715 in hospitals with the virus, compared to 410 on July 7.

Mahan said that she and her co-workers often feel disheartened by protesters rallying against the vaccine.

"Many healthcare workers really do feel frustrated and let down when we see and hear people protesting the vaccine, or other COVID safety restrictions," she said.

In her post, Mahan expressed frustration and sadness with the current situation of the pandemic:

I took this picture at the END of the last Covid wave. I took it thinking- this is hopefully the last time I have to... Posted by Kasie Mahan on Thursday, August 5, 2021

"I took this picture at the END of the last Covid wave. I took it thinking- this is hopefully the last time I have to wear all of this to see a patient! I was so happy. I was thinking that we have come so far!