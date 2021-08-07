'Here we go again': Palliative care nurse practitioner shares dread as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A palliative care nurse practitioner in Greensboro is reflecting on the new wave of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina, sharing her thoughts in a Facebook post.
Kasie Mahan, NP, told WFMY News 2 that she works in palliative medicine, caring for patients who are critically ill and sometimes dying, including those with COVID-19.
Mahan's post included a photo she took of herself wearing full PPE - mask, cap, gown, gloves, and face shield - at the end of the previous COVID-19 wave in mid-March 2021.
"The thought of going through another fall and winter like last year is disheartening, especially when we know it could have been prevented," Mahan told WFMY News 2. "I really wanted my post to show how COVID is not just affecting the patients who have COVID, but also the patients and family members of those who are in the hospital without COVID."
According to data from NCDHHS, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has been steadily rising throughout July and August. As of August 5, there were 1,715 in hospitals with the virus, compared to 410 on July 7.
Mahan said that she and her co-workers often feel disheartened by protesters rallying against the vaccine.
"Many healthcare workers really do feel frustrated and let down when we see and hear people protesting the vaccine, or other COVID safety restrictions," she said.
In her post, Mahan expressed frustration and sadness with the current situation of the pandemic:
"I took this picture at the END of the last Covid wave. I took it thinking- this is hopefully the last time I have to wear all of this to see a patient! I was so happy. I was thinking that we have come so far!
"Today I am sad. Our Covid numbers are increasing exponentially faster than they were at this time last year. I don’t want to go through this again. I don’t want to write my initials on a paper bag to put my N-95 mask in so it can be zapped so I can find it the next day. I don’t want to wear a mask and a face shield that constantly fogs up and my patient who is hard of hearing can’t hear me and can’t read my lips. I don’t want to talk to family who haven’t seen their loved ones who have been living in a nursing facility the last year- and are now dying from illness not related to Covid- but they haven’t seen their loved ones because of Covid visiting restrictions. I don’t want to be the referee between family members when they argue about who gets to go be with their family member while they die because of hospital Covid visiting restrictions- and then console the ones who get left behind. These are the things I had hoped I had left behind. I had hoped everyone who could, would get their vaccine and our hospitals and nursing homes would be safe. But, here we go again. And I will do what is necessary to care for my patients and the people my patients love. Even if I don’t want to, even if it uncomfortable. Here we go again."