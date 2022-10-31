November is American Indian Heritage Month. Here's how Colonial Williamsburg will celebrate.

Colonial Williamsburg has announced a lineup of special programs to commemorate the history.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Colonial Williamsburg has announced a whole lineup of special programs to commemorate National Native American Heritage Month.

Programs will range from harrowing tales involving slavery and freedom to accounts by George Washington.

A look at Colonial Williamsburg's website shows the complete list of programs aimed at spreading information about the lives of American Indians.

The American Indian Life Series walks guests through various aspects of American Indian culture and its impact on Coastal Virginia in both the past and present.

The Nation Builder at the Encampment program takes guests to an interpretive camp of a small American Indian delegation in Williamsburg.

There will also be several re-enactments of historical stories and characters.