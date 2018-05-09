It won't be long before Virginia and North Carolina are painted with Mother Nature's autumnal brush.

There's a new interactive map that predicts with the fall colors will peak in every location in the country.

PHOTOS: Here's when North Carolina's fall colors are expected to peak

►CLICK HERE to see the interactive map -- just slide the bar at the bottom to see when it peaks in your area.

So when will the leaves start changing colors in Virginia?

Minimal fall colors in Northern Virginia the week of Sept. 24.

Minimal to "patchy" fall colors in all of Virginia the week of Oct. 1.

"Patchy" to "partial" fall colors the week of Oct. 8.

"Partial" to "near peak" fall colors the week of Oct. 15. ("Near peak" colors will start appearing in northern Virginia)

"Near peak" to "peak" fall colors the week of Oct. 22. ("Peak" colors are expected to appear in northern Virginia this week)

"Peak" fall colors all over Virginia the week of Oct. 29.

What's the expectation for North Carolina? Here's a timeline of the fall foliage predictions:

"Minimal" fall colors the week of Oct. 15.

"Patchy" fall colors the week of Oct. 22.

"Partial" fall colors the week of Oct. 29.

"Near peak" fall colors the week of Nov. 5.

"Peak" fall colors the week of Nov. 12.

"Past peak" fall colors the week of Nov 19.

Fall officially arrives on Saturday, Sept. 22.

© 2018 WCNC