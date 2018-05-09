It won't be long before Virginia and North Carolina are painted with Mother Nature's autumnal brush.

There's a new interactive map that predicts with the fall colors will peak in every location in the country.

PHOTOS: Here's when North Carolina's fall colors are expected to peak
01 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
02 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
03 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
04 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
05 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
06 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
07 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
08 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
09 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
10 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
11 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
12 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
13 / 14
Grandfather Mountain
14 / 14
Grandfather Mountain

CLICK HERE to see the interactive map -- just slide the bar at the bottom to see when it peaks in your area.

So when will the leaves start changing colors in Virginia?

  • Minimal fall colors in Northern Virginia the week of Sept. 24.
  • Minimal to "patchy" fall colors in all of Virginia the week of Oct. 1.
  • "Patchy" to "partial" fall colors the week of Oct. 8.
  • "Partial" to "near peak" fall colors the week of Oct. 15. ("Near peak" colors will start appearing in northern Virginia)
  • "Near peak" to "peak" fall colors the week of Oct. 22. ("Peak" colors are expected to appear in northern Virginia this week)
  • "Peak" fall colors all over Virginia the week of Oct. 29.

What's the expectation for North Carolina? Here's a timeline of the fall foliage predictions:

  • "Minimal" fall colors the week of Oct. 15.
  • "Patchy" fall colors the week of Oct. 22.
  • "Partial" fall colors the week of Oct. 29.
  • "Near peak" fall colors the week of Nov. 5.
  • "Peak" fall colors the week of Nov. 12.
  • "Past peak" fall colors the week of Nov 19.

Fall officially arrives on Saturday, Sept. 22.

© 2018 WCNC