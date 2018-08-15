VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) —

Just over five years ago, Joe Nester was homeless and addicted to heroin. Today, he’s a traveling music working to spread awareness about substance abuse and recovery.

The Delaware native has chosen Virginia Beach for the first stop in his latest nationwide tour: the Never Gonna Take My Soul Acoustic Tour.

Nester will play at West Beach Tavern on Cleveland St. starting at 7:30 p.m.

“I never thought in a million years that I’d be traveling the country with my face on the side of a van,” said Nester. “It’s a humbling experience.”

Nester joined a 12-step recovery program in 2012 that he credits as the beginning of his music career.

A musician since a child, Nester picked the guitar back up during his recovery and started playing shows at local coffee shops in Wilmington.

He now has more than 50,000 followers on Facebook.

