NORFOLK, Va. — It's our station's annual tradition that recognizes service members and military families across Hampton Roads: Holiday Salute!

13News Now is excited to present the 34th Annual Holiday Salute, a special program that airs Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We put the spotlight on our dedicated servicemen and servicewomen!

Holiday Salute will air on 13News Now on the following dates and at the following times:

December 24 at 4 p.m.

December 25 at 6:30 a.m.

Holiday Salute first aired in 1986. The show has spanned seminal events in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, including the Cold War, Operation Desert Storm, the Bosnia and Kosovo wars, 9/11, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Inherent Resolve.

The show has encompassed the administrations of six commanders-in-chief: Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. It tells the stories of our military members on the the front lines and the families that wait for them back home in Hampton Roads.

Check out Holiday Salute from 2018. We have it in three parts: