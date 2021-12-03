x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Maryland homeowner burns million-dollar mansion to get rid of snake infestation

Not to scare you, but there's still snakes on the loose.

DICKERSON, Md. — This story we're about to tell you isn't some voodoo ritual. It's real life.

A $1 million Montgomery County home was burned to shreds after officials say the homeowner used smoke to get rid of a snake infestation inside the residence.

As interesting as this story may sound, that's not even the most catastrophic part.

No snakes were found. Its status was "undetermined," according to Montgomery County Public Information Officer, Pete Piringer.

The incident happened on the 21000 block of Big Woods Road in Dickerson, Md. in November. Piringer said an investigation into the cause of the fire determined that the homeowner used hot coals too close to combustibles and BOOM...a fire.

Luckily, no one was injured, but there are still snakes on the loose.

RELATED: Nine people taken to hospital after two-alarm fire in Fairfax County

RELATED: 81-year-old man dies in Suitland house fire

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Top Headlines: 13News Now Daybreak, Dec. 3, 2021