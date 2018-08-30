NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Homeowners in one Newport News neighborhood are demanding answers after the city sent them a letter that said crews will make room for three stormwater basins in their neighborhood.

It’s happening by the Colony Pines neighborhood, between Richneck Road and Melrose Terrace. The goal is to alleviate flooding.

But crews will need to clear trees that sit behind many of the homes, which is a concern for several homeowners like Jim Miller.

“We were left out of the loop,” Miller said. “I was shocked.”

Miller has lived in Colony Pines almost 20 years. He said the first thing that drew him to the neighborhood was the backyard.

“Right now, I see peace and quiet behind my home,” Miller said. “In a year and a half, I'll see a pond.”

Several homeowners like Miller said they have concerns about their property values, as well as privacy, and where the wildlife will be gone.

“We're concerned they're moving forward without our input,” Miller said.

Newport News' Director of Engineering Everett Skipper told 13News Now they're hoping to leave as many trees as they can in a buffer area.

The buffer area would be 40 feet or so from the property line towards the ponds.

Miller said another concern is that they're just finding out, and construction is set to start this fall.

Skipper said the city went through joint permit processes with the U.S. Army Corps Engineers, the state and the Department of Environmental Quality.

He said The Corps sent out public notices in 2012 and the DEQ sent out public notices March 2017.

Skipper added Newport News published the DEQ’s public notice in the Daily Press, and neither the Corp or DEQ indicated there’s was a comment that required a public hearing so they both issued the permits in May 2017.

Colony Pines residents are holding a community meeting Tuesday, September 4, 7 P.M. at the World Outreach Worship Center to hear concerns about the project.

Miller said they invited several local officials, including the Mayor.

To read more about the project, click here.



