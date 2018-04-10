POQUOSON, Va. (WVEC) -- — People who live on Forrest Road in Poquoson are ready to put the brakes on fast drivers. They say speeding is a problem, and they're fed up

Sidney Barrett lives off Forrest Road. He said people walk along this road constantly.

“People need to watch their speed,” Barrett said. “People are not paying attention, on the phone doing what they're not supposed to be.”

One homeowner took his frustration to Facebook, even offering to pay for a speed bump. One of his neighbors offered to help pay.

“I believe it would slow them down,” Barrett said.

Poquoson owns and maintains its own roadways. City manager Randy Wheeler said they're aware of the request.

He said they're in process of trying to understand the significance of speeding on Forrest Road as a first step of determining what they may be able to do to help address homeowners' concerns.

