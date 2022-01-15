House fire in Chesapeake displaces one person

The resident was able to be evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about fire safety during the holidays and was published on November 25, 2020.

The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a house fire earlier today in the Deep Creek section.

According to a release, the resident of a home on the 1100 block of Sir Galahad Drive called about a fire at 1:14 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire in the back of the home.

The resident was able to be evacuated, and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting her with a temporary place to stay due to the damage.

The fire was under control by 1:33 p.m.