House fire in Chesapeake displaces three adults

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three adults were forced to make different housing arrangements after their home suffered extensive damage during a fire Thursday afternoon.
Chesapeake fire crews were sent to a home in the 600 block fo Quail Avenue in South Norfolk at 4:25 p.m.
They arrived six minutes later to find smoke and flames spreading across the back of a house.
Crews were able to contain the fire with the help of Norfolk firefighters.
Fire investigators learned the flames started in the dryer and spread through different parts of the house, leaving the inside of the home significantly damaged.
Every resident was able to safely evacuate on their own. No one was injured and the three adults who were displaced made their own lodging arrangements.