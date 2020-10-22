House fire in Chesapeake displaces three adults

A fire that started in a dryer ended up spreading and seriously damaging a home on Quail Avenue in South Norfolk.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three adults were forced to make different housing arrangements after their home suffered extensive damage during a fire Thursday afternoon.

Chesapeake fire crews were sent to a home in the 600 block fo Quail Avenue in South Norfolk at 4:25 p.m.

They arrived six minutes later to find smoke and flames spreading across the back of a house.

Crews were able to contain the fire with the help of Norfolk firefighters.

Fire investigators learned the flames started in the dryer and spread through different parts of the house, leaving the inside of the home significantly damaged.