House fire in Norfolk displaces two people, one taken to hospital

According to officials, a single story home located at 1409 Ramsey Road was showing smoke on arrival, which was around 5:45 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from June 4, 2019.

Two residents are displaced and one is being taken to the hospital for non-life threatening reasons after a house fire happened in Norfolk this evening, according to Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

Both residents were able to get out of the home themselves. They will both be displaced due to damage, and one was taken to the hospital to be evaluated after being reviewed by medics at the scene.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 6:15 p.m. There were no other injuries.