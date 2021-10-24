House fire in Suffolk leaves one in critical condition, three displaced

The home suffered heavy fire, heat and smoke damage. In total, three people have been displaced as a result of the incident.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a fire earlier today that left several displaced and one person critically injured.

Around 1:26 a.m., emergency personnel received a call that there was a residential fire in the 700 block of Hollywood Avenue.

When they arrived several minutes later, they found heavy fire at the front of the single-story home.

They were told that one person was trapped, and another person had already been pulled from the home by people who were nearby.

Rescuers began to vent and search the home, and they found a disabled man who was stuck in bed and surrounded by heavy smoke. They were able to remove him around 1:41 a.m.

While some went in to find the man, other firefighters worked to control the blaze. The fire was contained to the front areas of the home and was declared to be under control around 1:54 a.m.

The rescued man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by flight crew and was deemed to be in critical condition. There has been no further update on his condition at this time.

The other occupant was treated at the scene and declined further care.

The home suffered heavy fire, heat and smoke damage. In total, three people have been displaced as a result of the incident.