House sustains 'significant damage' during fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth fire officials say a home sustained significant damage after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 10 block of Croatan Trail.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the home. They were able to quickly put out all the flames. The fire severely damaged the home. The house also sustained smoke and water damage.

One person and a pet have been displaced from the home, but the Red Cross is helping them out.

The homeowner did receive some minor medical treatment at the scene. No one was hurt, including firefighters.