Gloria Williams and her boyfriend, Brian Coulter, appeared in court Wednesday after her children were placed into CPS custody.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared new details Wednesday in what homicide investigators are calling one of the most gruesome cases of child abandonment in recent years.

"There aren't many jobs in our agency that are tougher than those involving abused children," Gonzalez said. "These cases are horrific, heartbreaking cases of abuse and neglect. And they involve the most innocent and defenseless among our community."

The children's mother, Gracie Williams, 35, and her boyfriend, Brian Coulter, 31, are in custody after three of Williams children were reportedly found neglected and her 8-year-old son dead at a Houston-area apartment. Both appeared in court Wednesday.

WARNING: Details of this story may be disturbing to some readers.

On Sunday, the sheriff's office responded to a call for help from a 15-year-old boy claiming his 8-year-old brother, Kendrick Lee, had been dead inside the home for almost a year.

Deputies arrived to find the teen living alone with his 7-year-old and 10-year-old brothers. Investigators said the 10-year-old was suffering from an untreated jaw that had been injured weeks ago. He is scheduled to undergo surgery. It's most likely he was injured by the boyfriend, officials said.

MUGS: Gloria Williams, accused of abandoning her 3 children in apt along w remains of 8YO son. Bond: $900K. Boyfriend, Brian Coulter, charged w/ murder. Bond:$1M. Currently in mental health unit. Prosecutors say mom knew BF was assaulting 8yo & didn’t call police. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/198m3lqOdt — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) October 27, 2021

The teen reportedly found his brother dead inside the bedroom a week before Thanksgiving in 2020. The sheriff's office said the 8-year-old died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

In court, officials said the 10-year-old boy was in the room when Coulter allegedly beat his younger sibling to death, kicking and punching the child in the back and lower region. He then witnessed Coulter place a blue blanket over the now-deceased child, the court said.

Williams claims she confronted Coulter during the assault. She told investigators she didn't report her son's death because her boyfriend told her not to, according to court documents. It's believed Coulter and Williams moved out of the apartment shortly after that.

"I believe it was absolute fear," HCSO Lt. Dennis Wilford said when asked why the teen didn't call 911 sooner. "Over time, I believe that the beatings were consistent, mainly directed at the younger children, and the 15-year-old was absolutely afraid, basically, hoping and relying on his mother to at some point to contact law enforcement...and that didn't happen."

The teen told investigators Coulter would lock him in the bedroom and he could hear his mother's boyfriend beating his younger siblings, officials said in court.

The children have since been taken into CPS care.

Coulter has been charged w/ murder — he’s currently being held in a mental health unit, a PC court judge just set his bond at $1 million, bond supervision order includes no contact w/ children & his gf Gloria Williams, GPS monitor, 24hr curfew, he must remain in Harris Co. @KHOU — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) October 27, 2021

Wilford said it doesn't appear the mother participated in any of the physical abuse of the children. Coulter and Williams had been dating for several years, the lieutenant said.

"I would say they are both an abuser," Wilford said. "He's an abuser physically, and she's an abuser by omission."

Coulter has been charged with murder in the child's death. He's been given a $1 million bond and is currently being held at a mental health facility.

Meanwhile, the children's mother is charged with injury to a child, injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence (human corpse). She has been given a total bond of $900,000.

The sheriff's office hasn't confirmed any blood relation between Coulter and the children. Gonzalez said two of the children have different fathers, one "who is out of the picture" and the other who investigators believe is deceased.

Gonzalez said there are two additional siblings who were not inside the apartment but are elsewhere.

Wilford said the surviving children were malnourished and "very thin." He said there was no furniture in the apartment that was infested with insects and the carpet was soiled. None of the children has been in school since May 2020.

"I do not believe that the two young boys were every allowed to leave that apartment," Wilford said. "It's possible they were locked in, possibly different parts of the apartment."

Gonzalez said they believe the apartment was being paid for through government assistance. Investigators said the mother and some neighbors would occasionally bring the children food.