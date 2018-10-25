(WVEC) — After a pipe bomb was sent to the CNN Time Warner Center mail room, and similar devices were sent to the homes of the Clintons and the Obamas, there was an immediate response throughout the country.

Clinical social worker Gary Rotfus said today's hostile political rhetoric heard on television calls some to action, and not always in a positive way.

"You always have those people who are what we call are on the fringe, someone who might have some serious psychiatric problem. I think it's dangerous for these individuals to hear these messages day after day, and you can never know when somebody is going to act out on what they're seeing on tv,” said Rotfus.

Rotfus said the political climate is something to talk about with your kids, so they’re prepared before they hear it elsewhere.

"We're kind of seeing a climate where it's acceptable to act angry, and to insinuate, or to threaten people. Parents need to explain to them that they should be cautious about who they talk to about politics because things can get easily out of hand. Not because they're unacceptable, but because you can't always monitor someone else's reaction,” said Rotfus.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Rotfus said it’s never a bad idea to take a break from the tv when things get to be too much.

"I think parents have to be careful about the endless loop of news that we sometimes see and that they shouldn't see these violent interactions over and over again,” said Rotfus.

Rotfus said when you decide to talk with your kids about what’s going on in politics, you should always do it in a calm atmosphere. He also says that it’s good to encourage civic responsibility to your children.

"Families that sit down and eat dinner together, that's probably a good time to talk about there's some things in the news we should probably discuss, but it's very important to express yourself through voting, that's a message that's very important to instill in your children,” said Rotfus.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC