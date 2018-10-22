NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — As the end of October approaches, many kids may be thinking about what costume to wear for Halloween.

While trick-or-treating is one of the fun traditions that come with the holiday, there are some safety tips to keep in mind for both children and pets.

Don't force a costume on a pet and keep wires, lit candles and jack-o-lanterns out of their reach. Make sure your pet isn't near the door or out in the yard if you're staying at home giving out candy.

If you're crossing a street while trick-or-treating make sure to look both ways. Make sure to have a flashlight with you or wear reflective clothing and keep collars, including ID tags, on pets.

No one should go off trick-or-treating by themselves and should always stay with a group.

Children should never go into a stranger's home to get candy; instead, they should wait outside the door or move on to the next house if they feel uncomfortable. Any candy collected on the trick-or-treating route should be inspected by an adult before giving it to any kids to enjoy.

If there are any allergies in the group, be on the lookout for teal pumpkins as an indicator of a food allergy safe home.

Remember, it's not healthy to fill up on candy, and keep candy, especially chocolate, away from pets, but make sure they get a treat of their own.

Throwing eggs at any point, including Halloween and the night before, can be dangerous and cause property damage.

Always plan a safe route home. Be respectful of others and clean up all candy wrappers.

