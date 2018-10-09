VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — From people to pets storm preparations are in full swing in case of Hurricane Florence.

If a hurricane hits, are you prepared to take your pet with you? We found out what you need to know to protect your furry friend from Hurricane Florence.

Virginia Beach SPCA spokesman, Mike Lawson said now is the time for you to prepare your furry friend for possible hurricane weather.

He said that means putting together a pet emergency plan and kit.

According to Lawson, the best plan has a list of three pet-friendly hotels or places you can stay with your pet in case of an evacuation.

“Leaving your pet behind really should never be an option,” said Lawson. “Not only does it put your pet a risk, but it puts rescue staff at risk as well who are going to be going in and rescuing those pets.”

If you can’t find a hotel or place to stay with your pet, Lawson suggests having a backup plan with a friend or family member who can care for your pet in the emergency.

In a worst-case scenario, check in advance with your local public municipal shelter to see if they accept pets.

“That should really really be a last resort,” said Lawson.

As for what you should bring, Lawson suggests packing at least five days of food and water. Plus pet medications and comforting pet toys.

If you need supplies contact your vet today, and most importantly, make sure your pet has a microchip. A microchip will make it possible for your furry friend to be returned to you if they get separated.

